Inaugural Flight to Punta Gorda, Florida Brings Excitement [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud travelers were excited to leave the cold for some fun in the sun Wednesday morning for the inaugural flight to Punta Gorda, Florida.

Michelle Whaley is a Public Relations Specialist with Allegiant Airlines. She says the response to the new flights has been amazing.

"This is a great route, we have been researching this market. We know St. Cloud area travelers have been wanting a non-stop flight to Florida."

This is the second destination Allegiant Airlines offers out of the St. Cloud Airport, the other being Mesa, Arizona.

Wendy Rheaume is a passenger on the first flight. She says they chose the flight for a fun birthday get-away.

"It's Troy's birthday and we have a boat in Fort Meyers, Florida so we thought it was the perfect time to leave."

Non-stop flights are offered on Wednesday's and Saturday's and will run seasonally through April 4th.

"It could definitely go to a year round route, and it we keep getting large turnout's like this, we just might extend the flights."

Ticket information for Arizona and Florida flights can be found at Allegiant.com.

