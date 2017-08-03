WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for August 3, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for August 3, 2017.

RICHMOND MAYOR -- Richmond mayor Jim Hemmesch, agreeing to a plea agreement. He is now convicted of illegally directing meat raffle profit intended for the Little League Fund into the adult amateur baseball account. But under the deal, the charge is now a misdemeanor and he won't serve any time behind bars.

HEAD-ON CRASH -- Two people, hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Meeker County. 32-year-old Jason Rusthoven of Kerkhoven -- fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming pick-up. Both he and the truck driver -- treated for non life-threatening injuries.

COBORN'S - YMCA SITE -- Coborn's wants to build a grocery store on the site of the former YMCA building in north St. Cloud. They'll need the city council's approval for a 21-thousand square foot grocery store with fuel pumps with coffee and pharmacy drive-thru lanes.

BO DIDDLEY'S -- After 36 years, Bo Diddley's Deli owner John Forsythe wants to retire. That's why he's selling his restaurants in St. Cloud and St. Joseph -- he hopes they're sold as a package deal.

SALVATION ARMY STORE -- St. Cloud's Salvation Army Family Store is up for sale. Owners say after five years, donations have slowed to the point it's not worth staying open.

CARPENTRY COMPETITION -- A Freeport man is one of the best carpenters in the country. Alex Engelmeyer of Gohman Construction took second in the National Carpentry Competition and first in the Minnesota State Skills competition.

CLEARWATER HERITAGE DAYS -- Clearwater's celebrating Heritage Days this weekend. Among the events -- parades and fireworks Friday. A 5k and Kids Fun Run Saturday, too.