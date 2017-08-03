Driver Falls Asleep, Causes Two Vehicle Crash in Meeker County

GROVE CITY -- Two people are hurt after a head-on crash in Meeker County last Wednesday night.

The incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 3 and 520th Avenue in Union Grove Township, near Grove City.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Jason Rusthoven, of Kerkhoven, was heading east when he crossed the centerline, entered into westbound traffic and struck a pickup.

Rusthoven told police he fell asleep at the wheel. He was taken to Paynesville Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.