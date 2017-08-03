Coborn’s Planning New Grocery Store for Former YMCA Site

ST. CLOUD - A new grocery store could be coming to north St. Cloud. Coborn's Incorporated wants to build the store on the site of the former YMCA building.

However, the company will first need to have the city council approve a change in the General Development Plan.

Coborn's is proposing to demolish the existing health club building and build a 21,000 square foot grocery store. It will also have six fuel pump islands, and drive thru lanes for coffee and pharmacy sales.

Coborn's, Inc. says it will be a new fresh concept grocery store on Northway Drive. This smaller-scale store will feature everyday grocery products. Given the store's close proximity to St. Cloud Technical College, nearby medical buildings and the new YMCA, Coborn's sees this as an opportunity to serve guests who are looking for convenience and expanded fresh options in one place.

They have an anticipated opening date in 2018.

During Monday night's city council meeting the council is expected to set a public hearing for August 21st.

Back in May the YMCA moved out of the building and into the new Community Aquatics Center and YMCA .

Coborn's announced they were buying the building in January.