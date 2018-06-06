SCSU’s Bodelson Predicts a Johnson vs. Walz Governor’s Race

St. Cloud State Political Science professor Patricia Bodelson was my guest on WJON today. She predicts Jeff Johnson to win the Republican primary for Governor over former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty. She acknowledges that Johnson could be a slight underdog but feels he has the support of the party. Bodelson predicts former congressman Tim Walz to win the Democratic primary. over endorsed candidate Erin Murphy and Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson. Listen to the conversation below.