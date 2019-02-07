SCSU’s Bodelson Thinks Booker, Harris Have Upper Hand [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State Political Science Professor Patricia Bodelson joined me Wednesday. She recapped the State of the Union address and discussed 2020 Presidential hopefuls Howard Schultz, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard, Julian Castro, Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar.

Patricia believes Booker and Harris are the early favorites for the Democratic nomination and she feels it's unclear the role Schultz will play if he runs as an independent candidate.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is expected to announce her candidacy for President at a rally in Minnesota Sunday.

Listen to the conversation below.