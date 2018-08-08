Podcast: SCSU’s Bodelson Talks Primaries [AUDIO]

St. Cloud State Political Science Professor Patricia Bodelson was my guest on WJON today. She talked the upcoming primaries and made some predictions as to who will win the Governor's primaries on both the Republican and Democratic side. Bodelson suggested that we could see multiple democratic or republican candidates for Governor still in the race even after the primary on Tuesday. Listen to the conversation below.

Pat Bodelson joins me a on regular basis to breakdown the political races national, statewide and local.