SCSU Poly-Sci Professor Discusses Trump Nomination [AUDIO]
St. Cloud State Political Science Professor Patricia Bodelson talked with me on WJON today about President Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh and gave us an update on process of the Governor's race, the Senate race and more. Bodelson is concerned with Kavanaugh's stance of not indicting a sitting U.S. President but thinks the votes are there for his confirmation. Listen below.
Bodelson also suggested that if former Governor Tim Pawlenty would lost the Republican nomination for Minnesota Governor to Jeff Johnson he night still run in November. Bodelson says Erin Murphy is gaining momentum on the Democratic side in the Governor's race.