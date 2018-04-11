Reaction to Paul Ryan Not Running and Tim Pawlenty Running [AUDIO]

St. Cloud State Political Science Professor Patricia Bodelson was my guest on WJON today. She reacted to the news today that Paul Ryan is not running for re-election and she discussed the recent decision by Tim Pawlenty to choose to run for his old seat as Minnesota Governor. Bodelson was not surprised by Ryan's decision not to run but was somewhat surprised by Pawlenty's decision to get back into politics. Listen to the conversation below.

Patricia Bodelson breaks down political races at the national, state and local level for us on my show.