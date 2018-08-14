Rindelaub, Conway Advance in Ward 4 of St. Cloud City Council

ST. CLOUD -- Former longtime Stearns County Administrator George Rindelaub was the top vote-getter in the Primary election on Tuesday in the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 4. Rindelaub finished with 862 votes.

Rindelaub will face Mike Conway in the General election in November. Conway finished second in the Primary with 713 votes.

Adam Schnettler finished in third place with 567 votes and was eliminated on Tuesday.

St. Cloud's Ward 4 is an open seat because current city council member Jeff Johnson decided not to run for re-election.