COLD SPRING -- The results are in for the Cold Spring mayor and city council races.

Incumbent Dave Heinen won the mayor's seat with taking 56% of the vote, Heinen's opponent, Fran Ramler gained 43% of the vote. This marks the second election Heinen has beat Ramler for the mayor's seat.

Two council seats were open, Gary Theisen and Shannon Miller both ran unopposed and will continue to serve on the city council.