Election 2018: Holdingford School District Questions

HOLDINGFORD --Voters in the Holdingford school district voted "Yes" on two ballot questions Tuesday night.

The first question was a bond referendum for $11.14 million for roof replacements, some safety and security improvements, six-classroom addition in the elementary, and some other traffic flow and pedestrian safety issues. That passed by a 58-percent to 42-percent vote. Last November Holdingford residents defeated a larger bond referendum of $19.7 million by a 61 percent to 39 percent margin.

The second question was a technology operating levy of $200 per pupil for the next 10 years. Residents voted yes by a 50-percent to 49-percent margin. Last year voters rejected that same question by a 47 percent to 53 percent margin.

With both questions passing, property taxes on a $150,000 home in the Holdingford school district would increase by $193 a year.