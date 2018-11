SAUK RAPIDS -- Two incumbents and a challenger were elected to the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Tuesday.

Challenger Lisa Loidolt was the top vote-getter with more than 15% of the vote. Incumbents Robyn Holthaus and Lisa Braun were each reelected with more than 14% of the total votes, outlasting six other candidates including incumbent Phil Rogholt .

Rogholt finished just 62 votes behind Braun but it's unclear at this time if there will be a recount.

Lisa Loidolt (Submitted Photo)

Robyn Holthaus (Submitted Photo)