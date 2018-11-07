Election 2018: Heinen Wins, Sauk Rapids To Have Council Opening

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids City Council member Steve Heinen has won his race for Benton County Commissioner in District 3. He can't hold two elected offices, so he will have to resign from the city council before he can be sworn into the county board.

Sauk Rapids City Administrator Ross Olson says, after the first of the year, there will be less than two years remaining in Heinen's term which means, under state law, the remaining council members can appoint someone to the position.

Olson says he expects the council to make a decision on moving forward on filling that position later this month at either the November 13th or 26th city council meeting.