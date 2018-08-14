Minnesota Polls Open for Primary Election

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Polls are open to voters in Minnesota's primary election. State elections officials are reminding voters that they can only vote for candidates in one party. If you vote for candidates in both, your ballot won't count.

Minnesota has an open primary, so you don't have to register as a member of one political party or another to vote. There are nonpartisan offices on the back of the ballot which include local races. Since they aren't partisan, you can vote for any candidate. The two candidates with the most votes in those races move on to the general election.

The polls will close at 8 p.m.