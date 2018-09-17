Herberger’s is Back for Online Business

ST. CLOUD -- After closing nearly a month ago in St. Cloud, Herberger's has announced they will be returning for online business only in Minnesota.

Bon-Ton is the company that owns Herberger's, Boston Store, Carson's, and Younkers. On Bon Ton's website, a message from their new President, Jordan Voloshin says they are looking forward to rebuilding the company.

"We are sprinting as fast as we can to rebuild the company. If you are a prospective vendor or employee that would like to see us succeed, please reach out below. We need all the support we can get!"

Voloshin says Bon-Ton is an American icon and few companies are lucky enough to have such reliable customers and employees who are dedicated to success.

Although Herberger's is back online for everyone, Bon-Ton says on their website they will be opening new stores outside of the North State State.

"Bon-Ton is in the process of opening new stores in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The first locations will include Evergreen Park, Lombard, Orland Park, in Illinois, Brookfield in Wisconsin, and Grand Junction in Chicago."

Herberger's officially closed in downtown St. Cloud on August 29, 2018.