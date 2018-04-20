Herberger’s ‘Going Out of Business’ Sale Underway

UNDATED -- The going out of business sale starts Friday at Herberger's. Bon-Ton Stores Incorporated announced that the liquidation sales start Friday in 212 stores and websites under the Bon-Ton, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

The liquidation sales are expected to run for about 10 to 12 weeks.

Bon-Ton currently has 250 stores, 38 of which are already in liquidation from a previously announced store closure process.

On Wednesday a U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved an agreement between the company and a joint venture.

The closure of Bon-Ton stores affects about 20,000 employees nationally.

Court documents say all stores are to be closed no later than Aug. 31.