Stearns History Museum Adding Herberger’s Documents to Collection

ST. CLOUD -- With the St. Cloud Herberger's store expected to close at the end of the month, local historians are making sure they preserve its history.

Carie Essig is the Executive Director of the Stearns History Museum. She says their staff has spent the last few days collecting records from the business to add to their collection.

We have managed to acquire a big piece of their corporate records and collections. Lots of pictures going back to the 1950s and some of the business documents as well.

Essig says they are slowly starting to sort the documents to make them available to researchers.

We have to make sure there is a place for everything, there may be some things other historical societies may want. It will be a while but if someone has a real interest in it they can come talk to us.

Essig says they are sad to see the business go but are grateful they were able to save some of its history.

Herberger's officials announced the stores' closing back in April. While a closing date for the store has not been announced, court documents say all stores are to be closed no later than next Friday.