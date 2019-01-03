Former St. Cloud Herberger’s Building to be Sold at Auction

ST. CLOUD -- The former Herberger's building in downtown St. Cloud will be sold at an auction in New York later this month. Real estate advisory and brokerage firm A & G Realty Partners will auction off 10 remaining department store properties formerly owned by the Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. on January 28th.

A news release describes the St. Cloud building as nearly 94,000 square feet with two stories on a 1 1/3 acre lot.

"The second floor of this income-producing building already has a Capital One facility with a long-term lease. Finding a new use for this space is a top priority for St. Cloud economic development officials, which highlights the potential for public-private collaboration."

Other properties on the auction block include a former Herberger's in St. Paul, and two Younkers stores in Des Moines and Coralville, Iowa.

To date, A & G has successfully sold 13 of the former Bon-Ton properties to storage users, developers, fitness centers, a casino, home furnishing retailers, and healthcare users.

In May of last year, A & G was retained to dispose of all real estate assets of the Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.