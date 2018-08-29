Herberger’s Closing Casts Gloom Over St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A once busy department store in St. Cloud is now in its final hours of business.

Sherrie from St. Cloud is one of Herberger's final shoppers. She worked for the company as an interior designer for a few years before opening her own studio. She says it's sad to see it go but it is excited for what's to come.

"Most cities downtown do cultural things. So anything like that would, of course, be an asset to the city."

Several other shoppers were saddened by the iconic store closure. Some even shed a tear as they finished their final shopping trip.

Not much is left inside the downtown department store. A few fixtures and miscellaneous odds and ends await to be sold. Herberger's will officially close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.