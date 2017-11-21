Excitement Building for Hockey Day Minnesota in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - We're now less than two months away from Hockey Day Minnesota here in St. Cloud. Spokesman Brian Schoenborn says ticket sales have been strong so far, but there's plenty of room for everyone.

One of the blessings we have with Lake George is that it's set up for large crowds. And it really is much more than the hockey games themselves. It's a festival with a Hockey Day Village, and a concert and live music outside.

The events and games kickoff on Friday, January 19th with the first game featuring the St. Cloud Icebreakers versus the Stormin' Sabres girls teams. That will be followed by the St. Cloud State University Alumni Classic.

Games continue at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 20th with the first game featuring the St. Cloud public versus St. Cloud Cathedral boys teams.

Schoenborn says the event is for everyone, even if you're not a hockey fan.

There's a children's area taking shape, which will be unbelievable. A village with a stage and live music all day. Food trucks, just on and on. We have big video boards coming in to watch the games.

Live music throughout the day on Saturday includes Walter's Wheelhouse and the Fabulous Armadillos.

Schoenborn says they'll start to build the rink early next month.