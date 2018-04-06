St. Cloud a Top 15 Hockey Town in America for 2018

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City ranks in the top 15 of "America's best hockey towns" according to the website "smart asset ".

St. Cloud comes in at #14 on the list. The rankings take a look at aspects like "fan intensity", which includes game attendance and local google searches. They also take into account variables like housing costs, median income and unemployment.

Other Minnesota cities on the list are St. Paul at #10 and Mankato at #4. Twenty-two of the top 25 are cities with college teams. Only St. Paul, Pittsburg and Nashville qualified for the list with pro-teams.