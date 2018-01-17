St. Cloud’s Dan Mondloch Commissioned for Hockey Day Print

ST. CLOUD -- Every year organizers of Hockey Day Minnesota commission a local artist to create a print to celebrate the event. This year St. Cloud's own Dan Mondloch has been given the honor.

His creation is an image of kids skating on Lake George at night with the downtown skyline in the background.

Seeing the skyline at night was really amazing for me. And I think if you're from an area you don't always see the town with fresh eyes. But when I saw it at night, seeing the skyline lit up like that, I thought wow this is pretty cool. And that's the reaction I've gotten from people too is that St. Cloud has a pretty neat skyline.

He says as a hockey fan and player, he's honored to be a part of it.

I think each day I'm becoming more and more aware of how big Hockey Day Minnesota is. And it feels really good just to be a part of it, and I'm really excited to be there this weekend.

Mondloch says they originally made 250 prints, but sales have been strong so they may need to produce more. They are selling for $40 each on his website. Mondloch will also be selling the prints at Hockey Day Minnesota both Friday and Saturday.

The original painting will be auctioned off this weekend.

Half of all the proceeds from the print sales will benefit the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association.