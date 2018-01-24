Organizers: Hockey Day Minnesota Draws Over 25,000 People

ST. CLOUD -- The Hockey Day Minnesota weekend in St. Cloud proved to be a very popular event. Spokesman Brian Schoenborn says the mild weather brought out some huge crowds.

We had over 25,000 people at Eastman Park at Lake George over the weekend. Fox Sports North talked to the head of Fox folks in Los Angeles and they said it was the best regional sports events they've ever had in the country.

Schoenborn says the crowd in St. Cloud was twice the size of any other crowd for the previous 11 Hockey Day Minnesota events. He says they knew already Friday night that it was going to be a big weekend.

We thought 1,000 people on Friday would have been a good number. Bob Motzko was hoping for 500 people at the alumni game. We had 5,000 people there. For the first game on Saturday between St. Cloud and St. Cloud Cathedral, we had 6,322.

Over 300 volunteers helped to pull off the two-day event.

He says they're still figuring out all the financial details, but any profits that were made over the weekend will benefit the city of St. Cloud and St. Cloud Youth Hockey.