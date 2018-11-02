ST. CLOUD -- While the GOP tour made their way through St. Cloud with their "Red Tsunami", the DFL team's "Blue Wave" wasn't far behind.

The Democrats made their way to the DFL Action office, Friday afternoon. Politicians on the statewide bus tour included Ian Todd running for Congress, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar , Peggy Flanagan , candidate for Lt. Governor, Secretary of State Steve Simon and candidate for State Auditor, Julie Blaha . Other local DFL candidates were also on the campaign tour including Aric Putnam and Dan Wolgamott .

Sen. Klobuchar says it's always a pleasure coming to St. Cloud.

"You've got a great university here, great businesses and great workers. It really is like an epicenter for what our state is."

Klobuchar is running against Republican candidate Jim Newberger in the U.S. Senate.

Ian Todd is looking to represent Minnesota's 6th congressional district. The seat is currently held by Congressman Tom Emmer . Todd says if elected he plans to work on several issues, including health care and money in politics.

"Getting the money out of politics is a battle that needs to begin now, we need to start talking about health care, especially if we get a Democrat majority, we need to start working on single-payer."

Flanagan, says education is high on their list should they win the governor's office.

"We want to make sure we're bridging the gap between greater Minnesota and urban communities. We think the things that bring us together are our schools being funded and making sure our students and teachers have what they need."

Candidates have just a few days left to meet with voters as Election Day is Tuesday.