Your Guide To Spring Gardening Seminars in Central Minnesota!
There are tons of gardening seminars and classes coming up this spring that you will want to put on your calendar! Take a look now and make sure to get registered as soon as possible. Some of these events are free, so don't miss out on the fun, if being outside with plants is your thing.
ITCHING TO GET OUTSIDE?
Spring is right around the corner; and if gardening of any kind is in your blood, you won't want to miss a single event happening this spring. No matter what county you live in here in central Minnesota, you can attend any or all of the great events we have listed here.
TREE CARE AND SHRUB PRUNINGMONDAY MARCH 18TH
Monday, March 18th at 6-8 pm. Topics on new tree care and winter shrub pruning.
The event is FREE! Registration required.
https://extension.umn.edu/event/spring-gardening-seminar
Or call 1-800-964-4929
TODD COUNTY GARDEN ED DAY SATURDAY MARCH 23RD
Todd County Garden Ed Day at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie, MN
Saturday, March 23rd, 8:15 am-3:05 pm
Keynote Speaker and breakout sessions. Early-bird through March 8 = $30, and $35 after that.
Registration link can be found on the Todd Co Master Gardener Facebook page as well as their University of Minnesota extension page:
https://extension.umn.edu/event/todd-county-master-garden-day-2024
Enjoy talks on gardening resources and naturalistic garden design, but there are A LOT of talks and different speakers at this event to check out!
SPRING HORTICULTURE DAY SATURDAY APRIL 6TH
Morrison County Spring Horticulture Day at the Little Falls Community High School
Saturday, April 6th 8:30-noon
The cost is $20 and they prefer you pre-register via the Morrison Co. Extension website, but walk-in registration is OK.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/12wVSqn_tJDoFmmRENwXVE3ypobPzIyjJ/view
Learn about soil health and busting common garden myths at that event plus much more.
LET'S GET GROWING SATURDAY APRIL 13TH
Douglas County - Let’s Get Growing
Saturday, April 13th, 8:30-1 pm at the Discovery Middle School in Alexandria, MN
Cost is $20, registration at the door. Info:
https://extension.umn.edu/event/lets-get-growing
Talks covering foodscaping and the A-Zs of Vegetables, Herbs, and Fruits.
There are so many cool garden topics to explore! There is something for everyone at all these events and you can find one in most of our regional counties this spring.
STEARNS COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS PLANT SALE SATURDAY MAY 18TH
Who is thinking about buying plants?? I know I am! Mark your calendars now:
Stearns Co. MG Annual Plant Sale
Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the St. Augustine Church in St. Cloud
Still a couple of months away, but make a note on your calendar now.
