Yankees Rout Twins in Game Two

The Minnesota Twins lost their second straight game to the New York Yankees in game two of the weekend series on Friday.

The Yankees pushed out to an early 6-0 lead by the end of the second inning. New York then went on to beat the Twins 10-2.

Luke Voit led the way for the Yankees with four RBIs. Josh Donaldson helped Minnesota avoid the shutout with two RBIs. Nestor Cortes Jr. allowed just four hits and two runs through seven innings for New York, while Charlie Barnes gave up eight hits and seven runs through his five innings for the Twins.

The Twins fall to 54-69 and will look to get back on their feet, while the Yankees improve to 71-52 and will try to clinch the series win in game three on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)