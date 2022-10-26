WOW! 50+ Halloween Happenings In Central Minnesota From A-Z!

First off, before I dive into the Halloween events that appear to be happening around Central Minnesota, I need to give kudos where kudos are due. Bravo, high-five, job well done, gold star, and all the praise I can think to give to Laura on thrifty Minnesota for compiling a list of not just a few towns in Minnesota's, but pretty much ALL the towns in Minnesota.

Seriously, I went looking to see what activities or events were going on in Central Minnesota and happened upon this article "Minnesota Trunk or Treat and Halloween Events for 2022" and to say I was amazed, is an understatement. This list is jaw-dropping really, and had to be TIME CONSUMING ! You get the picture it's impressive and worth checking out if you are anywhere in Minnesota and want to see what's happening in your town or any towns near by and get in on the fun with the family!

Now for those of you in the Central Minnesota area looking for more Halloween fun to take the family too, I did the digging for you. Here's what I found off this list, and I have no doubt there are more you could add, so please email me with more at megan@mix949.com if you got them.

Based off this MAP I found on wikipedia...going to do the best I can to cover what's happening in Central Minnesota, they all will have links for each event to click to get details.

Albany

Trunk-or-Treat by Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Oct. 31

Alexandria

Trick or Treat by Vista Prairie at Windmill Ponds, Oct. 28

Trunk or Treat by Reach Church, Oct. 30

Trunk and Treat by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Oct. 30

Halloween Trick or Treat by Alexandria DT Merchants Association, Oct. 31

Trunk-or-Treat by Calvary Lutheran Church, Oct. 31

Halloween Parade by Vikingland Community Support Program, Oct. 31

Baxter

Trunk or Treat & Low Scare Trail at Northland Arboretum, Oct. 29

Brainerd

Spooktacular in Downtown Brainerd, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat at the Northern Pacific Center, Oct. 30

Sheriff's Office Halloween Trunk or Treat at Crow Wing County Public Parking Lot, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat at Zion Lutheran Church, Oct. 30

Cold Spring

Trunk or Treat by Green Team with Edina Realty cold Spring with Cold Spring Area Chamber, Oct. 30

Detroit Lakes

Halloween Party at Detroit Lakes Boys & Girls Club, Oct. 28

4-Corners Lions Club Trunk or Treat at Lakes Corner Liquor, Oct. 30

Elk River

Elk River Downtown Trick & Treat, Oct. 28

Family-Friendly Trunk or Treat at Free Grace United, Oct. 29

Fergus Falls

Trunk or Treat at Fleet Farm, Oct. 28

Trick or Treat at Bev's City Bakery, Oct. 31

Foley

Flashlight through the corn Maze at Stoney Brook Farms

Kimball

Halloween Trick or Treat Parade, Oct. 29

Litchfield

Trunk or Treat at Meeker County Fair, Oct. 30

Milaca

Family-Friendly Trunk or Treat at Free Grace United, Oct. 30

Monticello

Downtown Trick-or-Treat at Monticello Community Center, Oct. 27

Bertram Boo-Tacular at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park, Oct. 29

Half Price Admission for Kids in Costume at Fresh Acres Farm and Corn Maze, Oct. 30

Family-Friendly Trunk or Treat by Free Grace United at Nordic Brewpub, Oct. 30

Morris

Trunk-or-Treat at Pederson Funeral & Cremation Service, Oct. 31

Nisswa

Halloween Trick or Treat with the Lions at Schaefer's Foods, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat at Lutheran Church of the Cross, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat at Christ Community Church, Oct. 31

Paynesville

Trunk or Treat at Schrupp's Meat & Seafood, Oct. 29

Perham

Trunk or Treat at United Community Bank, Oct. 31

Princeton

Family-Friendly Trunk or Treat at Free Grace United, Oct. 29

Daytime Trick-or-Treating, Oct. 31

Rice

Trunk or Treat at Shepherd of the Pines, Oct. 29

St. Cloud

Truck or Treat at Minnesota Trunk Headquarters, Oct. 28

Trunk or Treat - Drive Thru Style at Miller Auto Plaza, Oct. 28

TCHS Trunk or Treat at Tri-County Humane Society, Oct. 28

Trunk or Treat at Prince of Peace Lutheran School, Oct. 28

PumpkinMania at Hope Covenant Church, Oct. 28

Pumpkin Decorating at St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, Oct. 29

***Wicked 5K and Spooky Sprint Kids' 1K! at Apollo High School (Also look for Townsquare stations to be here playing music)***

St. Cloud Kids and Parents Expo at St. Cloud River's Edge Convention Center, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Oct. 31

Treat Street at Life Assembly of God, Oct. 31

St. Joseph

***Trunk or Treat at Sentry Bank St. Joseph put on by St. Joseph Jaycees, Oct. 28 (This is Where our Townsquare STATIONS will Be Participating!)***

Sauk Rapids

Great Pumpkin Party at Riverside Church, Oct. 28

Trunk-or-Treat at North Crest Kids Activity Center, Oct. 29

Spicer

Trunk or Treat at Kandiyohi Power Cooperative

Waite Park

Trunk or Treat at Fleet Farm, Oct. 30

Willmar

Trunk or Treat at Calvary Lutheran Church, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat at Redeemer Lutheran Church & Preschool, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat at Bethesda, Oct. 30

Drive-Thru & Treat at Willmar Community Center, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat at First Presbyterian Church, Oct. 31

Zimmerman

Family-Friendly Trunk or Treat at Free Grace United, Oct. 30

Phew, I FINISHED!! There you have it, plenty going on in Central Minnesota and ALL of Minnesota to make most everyone happy. I know there are some I missed and I can PROMISE you it was not on purpose. Hopefully you can find something to do, since there appears to be plenty. In the end, whatever you decide to do, have a safe and very Happy Halloween doing it 🎃

