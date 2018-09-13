Would You Rent A Minnesota Middle Aged Man?

WHY WOULD YOU RENT A MIDDLE AGED MAN?

Because it's working in Japan. It's true. Middle aged men or , OSSAN, are being rented out in Japan..and probably not for the reasons you think they're being rented out.

WISDOM AND ADVICE

In Japan, many middle aged men are out of work; but have lots of life experience. They are finding a new way to help their society; by offering their advice. You can rent an Ossan for about $9 US dollars per hour, for anything non physical.

Most of the clients they are getting are women, not men. 8 out of 10. Most of the rented Ossan's are needed for immediate requests, from anything like, "I just found out my husband is cheating on me," to "I'm being harassed at work."

HOW POPULAR ARE OSSAN RENTALS?

The website for Ossan rentals started slowly; but now they have over 45 Ossans for rent, and about 10,000 encounters a year. Most of the men are not necessarily "Good Looking" men...They are real, regular smart and caring men...gentle looking men who are great at listening.

NO CHAT SESSIONS OR PHONE CALLS

These men meet you in person. They will sit down with you at a coffee shop and listen. ; The attraction to talking to a stranger is that you don't have to worry about what anyone thinks about you; you can talk freely and go back to your day, with a little bit of advice from a wiser, possibly older person who may have experiences that can help you deal with your situation.

PEOPLE SAY THE EXPERIENCE IS AWESOME

People in Japan are realizing what a benefit a middle aged person can be to them; life experiences and wisdom. I'm just wondering: should we be looking for our Central Minnesota Rentals soon?