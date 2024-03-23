(RICE, MINNESOTA) -- A 24-year-old Sartell man attempted to set a world record for "bar muscle ups" and raised over $22,000 for a foundation dedicated to a fallen friend this weekend.

If you think that sounds difficult, you're right -- it was.

But Tyler Shilson hopes to inspire other people to do hard things. "There is tremendous growth to be had in the depths of difficult things."

"Sometimes I go to dark places" the current personal trainer and coach at Pursuit Wrestling in Rice and former three-time All-American Wrestler from Augsburg said earlier this week, prior to Friday's Guinness Record attempt at bar muscle ups.

And indeed, Shilson went to some dark places Friday -- and especially Friday night and early Saturday morning -- as he struggled at times to lift himself over a bar at Pursuit Wrestling again and again and again. In total, 1,321 times.

If his attempt is certified, Shilson would hold the new world record for the number of "bar muscle ups in a 24-hour period." The current record is held by Brandon Tucker of Ohio. He did 1,300 muscle ups in 24 hours in January 2022.

READ MORE: Minnesota Man Set to Break Muscle up World Record in Rice This Friday

Shilson started at 9 Friday morning and allowed spectators and well-wishers to cheer-him-on at Pursuit Wrestling until noon.

attachment-Tyler_Shilson-MuscleUps Contributed Photo loading...

Kim Molitor and her family helped Shilson organize the record attempt.

Friday night was "a rough night," Molitor says. Shilson at one point didn't want to do any more muscle ups "as his body was shutting down. He took a few short naps and we had him up and on the bar again at 2:35."

She says Shilson finished his attempt at 6:32 this morning. "A record of 1,321 -- not his goal of 1,350 -- but he unofficially won the record."

"Tyler is a special young man," Molitor says.

IT TAKES A TEAM

By Saturday night, Shilson was watching the NCAA College Wrestling Finals on TV and reflecting on what he says is the toughest thing he's ever done.

"I'm really, really, really sore," he said.

Shilson said he was doing pretty well in his attempt Friday, a few muscle-ups at a time for hours. But at 948 reps, he hit a wall. He tried -- and failed -- several times to eek out another rep.

For the next few hours, he had coaches and his girlfriend in his ear -- urging him on and they did not take "no" for an answer.

It worked.

A couple of naps and what Shilson calls some "life-changing moments" of some serious self-reflection, he finished with 1,321 reps.

"Do not try this at home," he laughed.

But he's quick to point out he didn't do it alone. "It takes a team. This wouldn't have been possible without my team around me."

"A lot of other people did a lot of other things" to make the attempt and fundraiser possible. And Shilson says he's grateful.

THE WAITING IS THE HARDEST PART

Now that the attempt is over, Shilson will need to send evidence of his record to the folks at Guinness World Records. That includes statements from timekeepers and witnesses, video evidence and more.

Once everything is submitted, it could be four months before the attempt is reviewed, certified and a new record is made official and published.

Shilson says he's not sure Guinness officials will count all his reps. Or if he'll even be certified as the new record holder. But regardless of whether he earns the record or not, he says "it was a real privilege" raising money for a fallen friend with his attempt.

RAISING MONEY IN MEMORY OF A FRIEND

Curtis LeMair (PHOTO: Curtis LeMair Legacy Foundation website) Curtis LeMair (PHOTO: Curtis LeMair Legacy Foundation website) loading...

Shilson was not only trying to set a world record, he was raising money for The Curtis LeMair Legacy Foundation which helps educate the public about Sudden Cardiac Arrest and its threat to young athletes.

The foundation is named for Shilson's friend, college wrestler Curtis LeMair, who died in his sleep from an undiagnosed heart problem.

And a post today on the LeMair Foundation website says, "Tyler said it was a rollercoaster ride of emotions but he was motivated by thinking of Curtis and having people there to support him."

Kim Molitor says as of 6:45 Saturday morning, Shilson had raised over $22,000 in pledges and donations for the LeMair Legacy Foundation.

You can still make a donation at the LeMair Foundation website.

WATCH THE RECORDED LIVE STREAM

You can watch the recorded live stream of the attempt below, or click here.