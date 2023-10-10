Winter SKOLstice To Feature Holiday Lights Spectacular – Over Two Million Lights

The Viking Lakes complex will host its third annual Winter SKOLstice event this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. Featuring ice skating, curling, pond hockey and more, the event is quickly growing into a must-see holiday tradition for folks throughout Minnesota.

In addition to the events listed above, the Winter SKOLstice is unveiling a major addition for 2023-24.

attachment-BAB_4638 loading...

This year, the 'Magic of Lights' will make its Twin Cities debut as part of the Winter SKOLstice, featuring over two MILLION holiday lights as a drive-through experience.

The experience will include holiday favorites like Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, Elves and Reindeer Road. In addition to the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel Of Lights, displays will include a 32-foot-tall Waving Christmas Barbie and the iconic BIGFOOT monster truck.

“We are excited to bring Magic of Lights™ to the Twin Cities community for the first time ever and believe it will become an annual holiday tradition,” says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC. “Our innovative creative team has designed a drive-through holiday wonderland light experience that promises to dazzle and delight guests of all ages.”

Courtesy: Viking Lakes Courtesy: Viking Lakes loading...

The 'Magic of Lights' will open on November 17th and run through December 31st between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. nightly.

Tickets are charged on a per-car basis and start at $15 at this link.

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures