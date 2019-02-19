Will Our Super Moon Induce A Baby Boom In Minnesota Tonight?

EXPECTING? BABY MIGHT BE COMING EARLY!

Have you heard the myths? How about research studies? According to an article I read today, researchers in Japan studied 1,000 births and found that more babies were born when the moon was the closest to the earth, when the gravitational pull is at it's strongest. Super Moon!!!!!! (Seriously)?

Maybe we should check in with our area hospitals to see if we end up with some early births today, tonight and tomorrow. If you're expecting, you may want to stay close to home the next couple of days.

IF YOU HAVE YOUR BABY DURING THE SUPER MOON, LET US KNOW!

We don't want to be nosy or anything...but we sort of are. If you have your beautiful baby a little early, blame it on the Super Moon and send us photos! Pete@minnesotasnewcountry.com or Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.