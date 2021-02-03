Wild Forced To Postpone Next Four Games Due To COVID-19

The Minnesota Wild have been forced to postpone their next four games due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. According to The Athletic, five players were placed into the protocol.

Marcus Foligno was placed on the COVID list on Sunday and is now joined by Nick Bjugstad, Joel Eriksson Ek, Nick Bonino, Jared Spurgeon and Marcus Johansson.

The Wild were set to face the Avalanche on Thursday before beginning a four-game homestand against Arizona and St. Louis for two games each. The next Wild game scheduled is 11thh against Blues at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Minnesota was in the midst of a four-game battle with Colorado. Thursday's game would have been the fourth.

In addition to those on the COVID-19 list, the Wild have been dealing with injuries to Matt Dumba, Mats Zucarello and more. Last month it was reported that 2020 first round draft pick Marco Rossi was headed back to Austria after suffering from complications due to COVID-19, which he tested positive for in November.

The Wild are currently 6-5 on the season. The team's twelve points put them in third place in the West Division, three behind each of St. Louis and Colorado for the top spot in the division.