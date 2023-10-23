Why Did Taylor Swift ONLY Skip The Chiefs Game In Minnesota?
Taylor Swift has attended four of the past five Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has been to three home games in Missouri and another in New York.
Conspicuously, the only game she DIDN'T attend in this stretch was the Chiefs' week five game... IN MINNESOTA. Apparently, she was washing her hair that day? I don't know.
Obviously, she has been here before on her tours and is familiar with Minnesotans. She even has the accent down pat:
So why did Taylor Swift avoid Minnesota? I have some theories.
1. STILL MAD KAREN FROM VADNAIS HEIGHTS WAS ON HER PHONE FOR ENTIRE SHOW IN 2018
As you probably know, Taylor Swift is all-knowing and all-seeing. With that being said, she definitely remembers Karen in Section 317, row 14 being on her phone all night during the "Reputation" tour in 2018. YOU RUINED IT FOR ALL OF US KAREN!
2. SHE GETS TRIGGERED WHEN PEOPLE CALL IT HOTDISH
Taylor Swift is from Tennessee, where they are adamant on calling is a casserole. Instead of possibly stumbling into a situation where she is asked to sample a hotdish, she just avoided the state altogether.
3. SHE CONFUSED MINNESOTA WITH WISCONSIN
Easy mistake to make. Let's face it, the last place I'd want to spend a Sunday afternoon is Wisconsin.
4. WAS AFRAID IT MIGHT SNOW AND STRAND HER HERE FOREVER
This is a common concern of my relatives from Arizona... who visit in July. In their defense, you never really know. It could happen.
5. SHE HAS ALREADY BEEN TO MALL OF AMERICA
How many Famous Footwears do you need to see in a lifetime? If you've seen one, you've seen them all.