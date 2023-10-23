Why Did Taylor Swift ONLY Skip The Chiefs Game In Minnesota?

Taylor Swift has attended four of the past five Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has been to three home games in Missouri and another in New York.

Conspicuously, the only game she DIDN'T attend in this stretch was the Chiefs' week five game... IN MINNESOTA. Apparently, she was washing her hair that day? I don't know.

Obviously, she has been here before on her tours and is familiar with Minnesotans. She even has the accent down pat:

So why did Taylor Swift avoid Minnesota? I have some theories.

Priscilla Du Preez - Unsplash Priscilla Du Preez - Unsplash loading...

1. STILL MAD KAREN FROM VADNAIS HEIGHTS WAS ON HER PHONE FOR ENTIRE SHOW IN 2018

As you probably know, Taylor Swift is all-knowing and all-seeing. With that being said, she definitely remembers Karen in Section 317, row 14 being on her phone all night during the "Reputation" tour in 2018. YOU RUINED IT FOR ALL OF US KAREN!

Homemade Tater Tot Hotdish Casserole Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

2. SHE GETS TRIGGERED WHEN PEOPLE CALL IT HOTDISH

Taylor Swift is from Tennessee, where they are adamant on calling is a casserole. Instead of possibly stumbling into a situation where she is asked to sample a hotdish, she just avoided the state altogether.

Get our free mobile app

Welcome to Wisconsin sign in Superior, WI Credit: Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth loading...

3. SHE CONFUSED MINNESOTA WITH WISCONSIN

Easy mistake to make. Let's face it, the last place I'd want to spend a Sunday afternoon is Wisconsin.

Southern Wisconsin Hit By Major Blizzard Getty Images loading...

4. WAS AFRAID IT MIGHT SNOW AND STRAND HER HERE FOREVER

This is a common concern of my relatives from Arizona... who visit in July. In their defense, you never really know. It could happen.

Mall of America Mall of America Facebook Page loading...

5. SHE HAS ALREADY BEEN TO MALL OF AMERICA

How many Famous Footwears do you need to see in a lifetime? If you've seen one, you've seen them all.