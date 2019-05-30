Wholesales Determine Gas Prices in St. Cloud [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He's been studying gas prices in the St. Cloud area and says our prices are determined by the whole seller. Our discussion today looked at why places like Royalton and Ottertail had prices 10 cents cheaper than St. Cloud last week. King expects our gas prices to remain fairly steady this summer. Listen to our conversation below.

King and I also talked about retail. Shopko and Sears both closed their St. Cloud stores. King says Best Buy and Target did a better job of pivoting to the changes consumers have made. King also talked about the future of J.C. Penney's and Macy's.