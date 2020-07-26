White Sox Stomp Twins in Game Two

The Minnesota Twins took their first loss of the season to the Chicago White Sox Saturday.

After two scoreless innings, it was Chicago that scored the first run in the third giving them a 1-0 edge over Minnesota. The White Sox extended their lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a pitching change.

The Twins finally got on the board in the top of the sixth with a three-run homer from Nelson Cruz. That was all the excitement the offense would see though, as Chicago ran in five more before the game was done to sweep up Minnesota 10-3.

Randy Dobnak allowed only three hits and one run during the first four innings of the game. Following a strong outing Friday, the relief staff floundered Saturday. Zack Littell gave up four runs in one inning, Devin Smeltzer allowed five more runs in his two innings, and Matt Wisler only gave up one run in the final inning.

The Twins fall to 1-1 on the season as well as the series. They will look to earn the advantage in game three against Chicago on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.