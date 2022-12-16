Christmas music has been blasted pretty much everywhere since Thanksgiving weekend and for some, before that. There are many classics that have stood the test of time, with new ones being sprinkled in almost every year, but often it's just the classics being "reimagined" or covered.

It only seems natural to find out which Christmas songs the people like the most, especially finding it out for each state. But like any of these "studies" and their data, I question how accurate these study might be. This might be another one of those studies I question "Most Popular Christmas Songs In Each State". The reason being is because I have a hard time believing Minnesota's favorite is really the favorite of our state.

But according to Finance Buzz, who put out this study, stated they

used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. We also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.

But the so called favorite Christmas tune for the state of Minnesota is 'Santa Baby' and we aren't the only state that apparently "favors" this song. The study states;

The 1953 classic "Santa Baby," sung by the legendary Eartha Kitt, was the most popular song in eight different states. That's the most states of any song on our list.

So apparently it is pretty popular, but I still question it. So much that I took to Facebook and asked Minnesotans to share which Christmas Song they DON'T like to listen to:

I got more responses than I had anticipated. But one of the very first comments was:

Santa Baby, it's so greedy and way over dramatized when sang -Lisa Ann

She even got Kris B. to chime in and say she agrees it's the worst!

Santa Baby

Other songs on the list of Christmas songs Minnesotans, I actually hadn't even heard before, but here are those in no particular order and ready for you to listen to, just in case you were curious like me if they really are as annoying as they say.

Paula Z. and a few others get annoyed by

"Suzy Snowflake"

Paula D. also answered with a song I had never heard of:

It's a Marshmallow World by Dean Martin:

Tammy Thooft claims "The last thing you want stuck in your head..."

Dominick the Donkey

Listening to just the beginning of these songs, I can see why they might be a little annoying. Others made the list too that some would argue they love while others will say they hate. Such as:

Mariah Carey's "All I want For Christmas is You"

Christmas Shoes (warning if you haven't heard it, grab some tissues)

Feliz Navidad

Last Christmas

If I were to choose, Liz L.'s least favorite Christmas song probably is mine too:

Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer

Blue Christmas by Elvis

Lastly, making the list is a Mama Zee favorite, that we listened to a lot growing up and still do back home, alas, is someone's most hated:

Christmas in Dixie

But not everyone always likes the same thing and that is OKAY! For those that love all Christmas music, I may have inadvertently made you a random Christmas playlist. You are welcome. But what do you think, which Christmas song do you not like and do you agree that Minnesota's "favorite" Christmas song really is 'Santa Baby'? Send a message in our app, let us know what you think and despite it all, have a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays.

