Where’s Our Stimulus Checks? Coming Soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Check your bank accounts for the arrival of the federal stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the $290 billion in checks to individuals is just starting to flow and should start going out in meaningful sums this week.

Checks will be in the amounts of $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each qualifying child.

Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and chose direct deposit of their refund will automatically receive an Economic Impact Payment. Individuals who receive Social Security retirement, but did not file a tax return, will also automatically receive a payment.

If you did not file taxes, you can use the non-filers tool on the IRS website, this may include lower-income people like singles who made less than $12,200 or married couples who made less than $24,400 in 2019.

The IRS says by this Friday they will have a new Get My Payment tool on its website, which will provide you with the status of your payment, including the date the payment is scheduled to be deposited into your bank account or mailed out.

The checks are part of the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package signed into law two weeks ago.