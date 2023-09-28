Where Can Minnesotans Get The New U of M Apple Called ‘Kudos’?

HOW ABOUT THEM APPLES!

My father has two apple trees, and one of them was a variety created by The University of Minnesota many, many years ago; so long ago that Dad can't remember the type of apple the tree creates; but boy! Does it create delicious, sweet apples that are good for eating and for making delicious apple pies, crumbles, and more. If you have this same problem you can click HERE to try and figure out what type of tree you have in your yard, but so far; I've not been able to figure it out.

With the University of Minnesota creating yet another variety, I'm curious as to if, and when we will be able to purchase these apples around the area, or if we will be able to purchase only the trees for planting.

THE KUDOS APPLE

First of all, let's talk about the new Kudos apple. It sounds like an amazing combination. The University of Minnesota crossed its Zestar with its Honeycrisp, making it a sister to the ever-popular Sweetango apple. The new Kudos will be ready for harvesting in late September, and pretty red in color. The apples are supposed to have a sweet, well-balanced with tropical overtones flavor. That sounds interesting! Tropical overtones? Does that mean pineapply? Coconutty? That's what I think of when I think tropical.

The apple is described as being very crisp as well as juicy, with the color being an 85 to 98% blush red color. The apple is supposed to keep very well in storage for up to 5 months.

WHERE CAN I BUY KUDOS APPLES?

So where can you get Kudos apples? Unfortunately, if you were hoping to taste the Kudos apple this year, you are in for a disappointment. According to the University of Minnesota's website, you will have to plant your tree, and it apparently takes several years before the tree will provide any fruit for your eating pleasure.

