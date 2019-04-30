Wetterling Documentary Screening, Fundraiser in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A new movie about the abduction of Jacob Wetterling is in the works. Minnesota filmmaker Chris Newberry has spent nearly four years working on the documentary.

He says the first day of filming was the same weekend Danny Heinrich was arrested in connection to the case.

That was completely coincidental. I had been discussing the idea of making this documentary with Patty and Jerry Wetterling in the week prior to that, and what the film was going to look like was sort of tipped on its head.

He says he believes Jacob's story is one the whole country is interested in.

My goal has always been to get as many eyeballs on this as we can. I want to share it far and wide. I do believe that there is going to be a national audience for this.

Newberry and his team will be hosting a Trailer Release Party fundraiser this Monday at Bad Habit Brewing from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Patty and Jerry Wetterling will also be there. The cost to attend is $10.

Newberry says the event in St. Joseph is a fundraiser to help finish the film. If you're not able to attend you can also donate on his GoFundMe page .

Newberry is hoping to have the film done by this time next year.

Eleven-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted in 1989. In 2016 Danny Heinrich admitted to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killed him.