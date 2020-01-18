Westwood Receives Donation from Luther Honda

ST. CLOUD -- A local dealership is investing in the engineers of the future. Last week Luther Honda of St. Cloud donated $5,000 to Westwood Elementary.

This is the second time the company has given money to the school. The partnership began two years ago and Principal Derek Branton says that donation was used to help start up a robotics program for the students.

We were able to purchase robots and build a robotics program here at Westwood that's been very successful.

Branton says in its inaugural year, the robotics program sent three teams to the state tournament. He says there is no firm plan yet, but this new donation will likely go towards updating technology and creating opportunities for students not otherwise allowed by the normal budget.

Chad Arthur is the General Manager of Luther Honda of St. Cloud. He says Luther Automotive has now given $100,000 to public schools in the St. Cloud and Twin Cities metro areas over the last two years.

They always seem to be short on funding, so if we can supplement that and they can get the equipment and have the programs they need, it's just good for the community.

Arthur says he hopes to continue investing in the community for years to come.

