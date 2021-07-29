UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, July 29th, 2021.

-- Barden Park Band Concert canceled.

-- Sartell-St. Stephen Summer Rec has canceled all OUTDOOR rec activities, due to poor air quality.

-- Due to air quality issues, the wading pool at Bob Cross Park will be closed.

Learn More About the Air Quality Alert.

If you have a weather-related announcement you can call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.