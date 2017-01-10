Weather Announcements For Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

UNDATED - We have some weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 10th, 2017:

Schools:

-- ROCORI Area Schools will be closing at 1:30 p.m. this (Tuesday) afternoon. All evening activities and Community Education programs are cancelled. ROCORI Kidstop also closed for the day.

-- Albany Area Schools closing at 1:15 p.m. All evening activities cancelled.

-- Paynesville Area Schools closing at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. All evening activities have been cancelled.

-- Alexandria Public Schools closing at noon today (Tuesday).

Sports:

-- St. Cloud Cathedral's boys basketball game against Zimmerman tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.

-- SCSU Men's basketball games against Duluth this (Tuesday) evening has been postponed. Make up date is set for January 17.

-- River Lakes Stars Girls Hockey game against St. Cloud Tech has been cancelled for tonight (Tuesday).

-- St. John's Prep has cancelled all after school activities today (Tuesday) including the Boys Basketball game at Royalton and the Nordic Ski meet at Willmar.

-- St. Cloud Cathedral's boys hockey game at Prairie Centre is postponed tonight (Tuesday). The new date is February 7th.

Misc:

-- St. Cloud School of Dance/Ultimate Gymnastics has cancelled pictures for today (Tuesday).

-- Minnesota Center Chorale has cancelled rehearsal for this (Tuesday) evening.