WATCH!! Wayzata Hockey Standout Suspended For Year

FAIRBANKS (WJON News) - A Wayzata High School hockey standout has been suspended for the rest of the season after a fight Saturday night.

Tucker Ness, a defenseman for the Arizona State Sun Devil Hockey Team, was in the penalty box at the end of Saturday’s game against Alaska. With eleven seconds to go in the game, a fight elsewhere on the ice resulted in Ness leaving the box to fight Alaska’s Dawson Bruneski at center ice.

Both players were disqualified from the game and the team’s next game. In addition, Ness was suspended from all team activities for the remainder of the season by officials at Arizona State.

Ness played for Wayzata High School through the 2019-2020 season before signing with the Waterloo Black Hawks. He’s in his second year at Arizona State University.

