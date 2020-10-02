Watch for Slow-Moving Farm Equipment on Roads This Fall

UNDATED -- State transportation officials are reminding you to keep an eye out for farm machinery out on the roads this fall.

With harvest season getting into full swing, many farmers are traveling from field to field and bringing crops to grain elevators and processing plants.

Drivers should be aware that on rural highways and roads large, heavy equipment may be out, even after dark.

Oftentimes, the machinery has large blind spots, makes wide turns, and accelerates slowly. Be aware farm equipment operators often make wide left turns which can indicate to drivers they are moving right making it safe to pass when in fact they are preparing to turn.

Fourteen people have died in the last five years involving crashes between passenger vehicles and farm equipment.