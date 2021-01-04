Warrant: Officers Tried to Buy Gun From Man Shot by Police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Search warrant documents say investigators were trying to buy a high-capacity pistol from Dolal Idd with help from an informant before the 23-year old was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis police last week.

The shootout ensued Wednesday night when police tried to arrest the Eden Prairie man at a Minneapolis gas station.

Police say body-camera video shows Idd shot first. Authorities had previously said he was being sought in a weapons investigation, but the documents released Monday provided the first detailed account of why police were focused on him.

Idd was prohibited from possessing guns because of a 2018 weapons offense.