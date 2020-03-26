Walz: Discrimination Against Asian Americans On The Rise

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says there has been an increase in discrimination against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began.

We're getting a lot of calls and experiencing a higher rate of discrimination hate speech. I'm hearing just from my own staff of their families having people turning and walking away -- not social distancing but clearly because of being Asian or a Pacific Islander.

Walz asks that we all be kind to Asian Americans.

He says his office will be working with the Attorney General, Department of Public Safety, and the Human Rights Office to investigate any reports of hate crimes.

COVID-19 began in Wuhan, China.