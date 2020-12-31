Waite Park Library Updates Hours of Operations

WAITE PARK -- Some changes to the Waite Park library's hours of operation are coming.

Starting Friday, the Waite Park Al Ringsmuth Public Library will be open Monday and Thursday from noon-7:00 p.m., Tuesday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday from noon-5:00 p.m.

The Great River Regional Library says the adjustments are based off a recent evaluation and best aligns with the needs and schedules of library users.

Great River Regional Library supplies central Minnesota Residents with nearly 1-million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers and information services within Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties.