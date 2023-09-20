Vote Now! Three Minnesotans Make Mullet US Championship Finals

VOTING IS UNDERWAY FOR THE BEST MULLET IN THE USA!

The 2023 Mane Event is underway and at least three Minnesota Mullets are in the running for the nation's Best Mullet in the Men's category. Who are they? Meet our finalists.

Mulletchamp.com Mulletchamp.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

MulletChamp.com MulletChamp.com loading...

Meet Alex. Here's what Alex has to say about his mullet:

Frodo had the ring.

Thor had Mjolnir.

Arthur had Excalibur.

Luke had his father’s lightsaber.

And I myself, have my mullet.

But unlike the previously listed protagonists before me, my mullet wasn’t given or bestowed upon me. Instead, it was earned. You see, growing a mullet is a lot like building an aesthetic physique, it requires delicate care, diligence, meticulousness, precision, grit, and most of all, patience.

I’ve had my mullet since May 11, 2021 (yes, I recall the date because it is day worth celebrating), and will continue to rock it until the day I die.

- Alex

MulletChamp.com MulletChamp.com loading...

I started growing my mullet in September of 2019. It started as a wild idea because I have had short hair almost my entire life (except for a brief 2-year mullet run from 2010-2012). In March of 2020, it was time for the initial cut. It was a little premature but I couldn’t wait to get the process underway. In my opinion, it takes about 9 months to cultivate a mature mullet. My girlfriend at the time was not impressed but I told her to give it time. By the summer of 2020, my mullet was in full swing, curls and all! In August of 2020, I proposed to my girlfriend and she said yes! As we started talking about the wedding she said to me “You know you’re gonna have to cut that thing off for the wedding don’t you?” I protested but ultimately I knew that if it would make her happy I would cut it off. Much to my surprise about a month before the wedding she said “You know… the mullet really fits you and you have wonderful curls. I think you should keep it for the wedding.” I couldn’t have been more happy! In November of 2020 we were married and the only thing prettier than my curls was my beautiful bride! Fast forward to today, my mullet has become a part of me. I get compliments on it everywhere I go from the racetrack to the grocery store and even at church. I joke with my wife now that I’m going to cut it off and her response is “ABSOLUTELY NOT” funny how things change when you rock a glorious mullet!



The BC Gravy Train- "Wild enough to show you a good time out on the town, but classy enough to take to grandma's Thanksgiving dinner!"

MulletChamp.com MulletChamp.com loading...

Clifford says:

'A friend made a bet that I wouldn't cut my hair into a mullet 4 years ago and I've just been rocking it ever since.'

PLACE YOUR VOTES NOW - HERE'S HOW IT WORKS

If you want to get in on the fun and help support Veterans, click HERE now to make a donation (that will go to Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors), and then vote for your favorite Minnesota Mullet! Let's show some Minnesota Pride!

First, you'll vote for your favorite mullet. You can place your votes once per day through the contesting period which is going on now through September 22nd, 2023.

Secondly, your donation will be made to Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors, with each donation being on behalf of the contestant of your choice. The amount of money raised for the charity will also contribute to the overall score of the contestant.

and thirdly, each mullet will be judged on length, style, uniqueness, and showmanship. At the end of the contest, the combination score of all three of these rules will result in the winner of the 2023 Men's Mullet Competition.

Let's bring home the Gold Minnesota! :-)

MulletChamp.com MulletChamp.com loading...

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.