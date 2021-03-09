Volunteer Artists Needed for “Buddy Program”

ZENAVIV ARTIST BUDDY PROGRAM- MAKING A MORE INCLUSIVE WORLD FOR

THE NEURODIVERSE AND THOSE ON THE AUTISM SPECTRUM

Most of us know someone that is considered to be on the "Autism Spectrum" or Neurodiverse. These people have social challenges that people NOT on the spectrum don't have to figure out. Things don't always come "naturally' in social settings. Although these people are just as loving and caring as anyone else, being on the spectrum can create a feeling of being alone or isolation.

What most people don't realize about these folks is that they typically have some super powers. Many of them are incredibly talented artists. The way they process information makes them incredible artists, that many of us will never get to discover because of the social isolation. The Buddy Program is here to end that.

The Buddy Program was created to help these talented people connect through their talent, support them financially, and provide great art to our communities.

The Buddy Program by Zeniviv is looking for volunteer Artists to team up with one of their Artists on the spectrum. This relationship can be cultivated over time through the shared interest of art.

Volunteer Buddies will:

Help the Artist develop and enhance their skills

Be a friend who will help create and showcase your art

Give the artist an opportunity for more experiences and life opportunities

HOW TO BECOME A VOLUNTEER BUDDY

Being a Volunteer Buddy not only means your helping someone with their art, you are also gaining a new friend. You're making a positive change in someone's life, who will also enlighten you in ways you never knew were possible. To become a Volunteer Buddy and learn more about the program click HERE now.

HOW TO BECOME AN ARTIST BUDDY

Click HERE to be an Artist Buddy. It may seem like a big step for you, but by doing so you will have someone you can reach out to...not only about your art, but it's someone you can seek guidance and support from in a safe place.